19:06
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.98
English

Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov welcomed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s plane at the airport in Astana.

The flags of the two countries were hung, and a guard of honor was lined up at the airport.

During the official visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will meet with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Olzhas Bektenov.

This is the first official visit of Adylbek Kasymaliev to a foreign country since his appointment as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 18, 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/320942/
views: 124
Print
Related
Data on remittances between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan differ significantly
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan
Import of Kazakhstan’s coal to Kyrgyzstan halved
Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to open Central Asia industrial center on border
Suspect in creation of pyramid scheme extradited to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to deepen strategic partnership
Dangerous bacteria found in chicken imported to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan imposes temporary ban on export of diesel and gasoline
Popular
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
24 February, Monday
18:14
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives...
18:09
Hospitals are not ready for organ transplant operations — Minister of Health
18:03
Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov appointed First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
17:51
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
17:41
Cabinet to allocate 35 billion soms to increase authorized capital of SMC