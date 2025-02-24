Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov welcomed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s plane at the airport in Astana.

The flags of the two countries were hung, and a guard of honor was lined up at the airport.

During the official visit, Adylbek Kasymaliev will meet with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Olzhas Bektenov.

This is the first official visit of Adylbek Kasymaliev to a foreign country since his appointment as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 18, 2024.