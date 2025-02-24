17:34
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation

A telephone conversation took place between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

They also touched on the progress of the implementation of agreements on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were held at Ala-Archa state residence on February 21. The delegation of Kyrgyzstan was headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, and the delegation of Tajikistan was led by his colleague Saimumin Yatimov. The parties signed the final protocol on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
