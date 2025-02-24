Legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates to cost 102,000 soms

Legalization of right-hand drive cars with foreign number plates will cost a little more than 100,000 soms. The Deputy Director of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, Bakytbek Sheraliev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the cost for everyone, who is subject to legalization, will be the same, regardless of the brand of the car.

«Preliminary, the cost will be 100,000 soms. This is a fee for the legalization of vehicles. In addition, it will be necessary to pay for a state number plate and a registration certificate. In general, legalization will cost an average of 102,000 soms,» Bakytbek Sheraliev said.

It should be noted that legalization of right-hand drive cars with foreign number plates will begin on March 1. The procedure will last until August 2025.

In January, the President signed a decree on legalizing vehicles with foreign number plates. The Cabinet will conduct the process in three stages:

Legalization of vehicles with all necessary documents;

Registration of vehicles without documents, but meeting technical requirements;

The third stage allows owners of cars without documents to export them outside the country or dismantle them for spare parts.

Since the end of November 2024, cars with Armenian and Abkhazian number plates have been massively placed in impound lots. Drivers from Issyk-Kul and Osh regions have appealed to the republic’s leadership with a request to solve the problem.