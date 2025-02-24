16:04
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates to cost 102,000 soms

Legalization of right-hand drive cars with foreign number plates will cost a little more than 100,000 soms. The Deputy Director of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, Bakytbek Sheraliev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the cost for everyone, who is subject to legalization, will be the same, regardless of the brand of the car.

«Preliminary, the cost will be 100,000 soms. This is a fee for the legalization of vehicles. In addition, it will be necessary to pay for a state number plate and a registration certificate. In general, legalization will cost an average of 102,000 soms,» Bakytbek Sheraliev said.

It should be noted that legalization of right-hand drive cars with foreign number plates will begin on March 1. The procedure will last until August 2025.

In January, the President signed a decree on legalizing vehicles with foreign number plates. The Cabinet will conduct the process in three stages:

  • Legalization of vehicles with all necessary documents;
  • Registration of vehicles without documents, but meeting technical requirements;
  • The third stage allows owners of cars without documents to export them outside the country or dismantle them for spare parts.

Since the end of November 2024, cars with Armenian and Abkhazian number plates have been massively placed in impound lots. Drivers from Issyk-Kul and Osh regions have appealed to the republic’s leadership with a request to solve the problem.
link: https://24.kg/english/320904/
views: 127
Print
Related
Right-hand drive cars imported in 2025 not to be legalized in Kyrgyzstan
From buses to armored cars: Production of armored vehicles starts in Kyrgyzstan
Legalization of right-hand drive cars to begin on March 1, 2025
54 vehicles for almost 103 million soms handed over to Judicial Department
Main Traffic Safety Department detects 300 illegally imported cars
President Sadyr Japarov opposes introduction of mandatory vehicle inspection
Deputies of Parliament not to get official cars back: President rejects the idea
Kumtor supports domestic manufacturer and purchases Chevrolet Tracker vehicles
Export of new cars from Kyrgyzstan to Russia increases 2.5 times in August
Departments receive new cars manufactured in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
24 February, Monday
15:21
Right-hand drive cars imported in 2025 not to be legalized in Kyrgyzstan Right-hand drive cars imported in 2025 not to be legali...
15:14
Legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates to cost 102,000 soms
15:02
Chess champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
14:58
Six Hyundai Porter trucks handed over to municipal services of Osh city
14:49
Two animated 3D series for children in Kyrgyz released in Bishkek