Data on remittances between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan differ significantly

Last year, $57.3 million (29 billion Kazakh tenge) was sent from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, and $21.15 million (10.7 billion Kazakh tenge) was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. Finprom.kz website says.

It is specified that 80 percent of all international money transfers from Kazakhstan fell on three countries:

Uzbekistan — $462.73 million (234.1 billion tenge);

Russia — $457 million (231.2 billion tenge);

Turkey — $308.75 million (156.2 billion tenge).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has a much smaller share in the total volume of remittances from Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that the data of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic significantly diverge from the calculations of Finprom.kz. According to the bank, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan in 2024 amounted to only $6.4 million. This is 8.9 times less compared to the data from Finprom.kz analysts.

The difference is also observed in transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. The amount of remittances indicated by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is $3.8 million, which is much less than the data provided by Finprom.kz.