The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will make his first official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of the trip, he will meet with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. During the talks, the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation issues.

He will also visit a number of facilities, including the National Space Center Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and the office of the digital government of Kazakhstan.