Sports Palace to be built in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced

A multifunctional Sports Palace will be built in Jalal-Abad. The Department of Capital Construction has announced a tender for the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation for its construction. The relevant application has been published on the state procurement portal.

The project cost is estimated at 20 million soms, with the deadline for proposal submissions set for February 27, 2025. The work has to be completed within 90 days after the contract is signed.

The Sports Palace will include an administrative building, stands for 5,200 spectators, and a universal sports arena. LED screens and scoreboards will be installed in accordance with FIFA requirements. The complex will also have an Olympic swimming pool, a football field with running tracks, basketball and tennis courts, areas for beach volleyball and extreme sports, a workout zone, and a sand-covered health trail.

Additionally, the complex will include a parking lot, a designated area for waste containers, a water supply well, and street lighting.

The project is funded by Kyrgyzstan’s Stabilization Fund and falls under the category of architectural, construction, engineering, and inspection services. Developing the design documentation is the first phase of building this modern sports facility in the region.
