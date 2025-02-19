Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

A five-year plan to prevent domestic violence is planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan. Bakyt Todogeldiev, head of the Department for Family Support and Child Protection at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, this includes combating domestic violence and supporting victims. The plan also includes measures to prevent it.

Bakyt Todogeldiev added that the experience of other countries in preventing various types of violence will be used. He admitted that positive results are unlikely to be immediately obvious, but such work will undoubtedly ensure them.