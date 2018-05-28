17:35
278 bodies of citizens brought from abroad to Kyrgyzstan in 2017

In 2017, at least 278 bodies of killed and died under different circumstances compatriots were brought to Kyrgyzstan from abroad. The Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service, Samat Toktobolotov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, on May 16, the government issued a decree, stating that in case of death of a Kyrgyz citizen abroad, regardless of the purpose of stay, his relatives will get a one-time aid to cover the costs associated with transportation of the body.

«When applying to the information and advisory center of the State Migration Service, the relatives of the deceased or killed person, who pay the costs associated with transportation of the body, will get 50,000 soms. The application will be considered within three to four days. To get compensation, one needs to collect a minimum package of documents,» told Samat Toktobolotov.

«Most of them are migrants living in Russia. Before that, only transportation costs were paid. They did not cover embalming of the bodies. These 50,000 soms include not only transportation, but also embalming,» said Samat Toktobolotov.
