Kyrgyzstanis may get 50,000 soms for transportation of deceased from abroad

Relatives of Kyrgyz citizens, who died abroad, may receive 50,000 soms for transportation of their bodies to homeland. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The government adopted a resolution On measures to Compensate for the Costs Associated with the Delivery of Bodies of Citizens of Kyrgyzstan Deceased Abroad. The amount of a one-time payment for post-mortem repatriation in the amount of 500 minimum calculated rates (50,000 soms) has been set. In addition, the list of documents necessary to receive payment has been significantly reduced.

Compensation will be paid to the family of the deceased or a person, who defrayed the expenses within three working days and regardless of the purpose of stay of a Kyrgyz citizen abroad.

The application for the one-time payment must be submitted to the information and consulting center of the State Migration Service under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic not later than three months after the death of a Kyrgyz citizen.