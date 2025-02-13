Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service remanded in custody until April

Former head of the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market Yuruslan Toichubekov has been remanded in custody until April 5. The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The former official is accused of organizing pyramid schemes, committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy.

In early February, the State Committee for National Security detained one of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov. Later, a video was published, in which he confessed to fraud. According to him, in a year and a half of work, the company collected $2.5 million from citizens.

Isradin Subanbekov told that he, Ryskul Bolotbekov, and Mukhtar Begmat uulu created the «cryptocurrency». They were guided in this matter by the former head of the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market Yuruslan Toichubekov.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.