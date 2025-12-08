Woman in Sokuluk dies after severe beating by husband

The Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district received a report on December 4 that a woman, K.E., 47, had died in a house in the village of Blizhny Aral. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A criminal investigation team was dispatched to the scene. During an external examination, numerous bruises and contusions were found on the victim’s body. The body was sent to a morgue, and a forensic medical examination was ordered.

According to a preliminary conclusion by the forensic expert, the cause of death was a closed craniocerebral injury, brain contusion, and wounds to the scalp resulting from inflicted blows.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 130 of the Criminal Code (causing grievous bodily harm). The investigation established that the injuries were inflicted by the victim’s husband, with whom she had been drinking alcohol the night before.

In accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the suspect, E.N., 56, has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.