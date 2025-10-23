Suspects in brutal beating of man detained in Chui region

Police officers detained two suspects in the serious injury of a local resident in Novopokrovka village, Chui region. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The incident occurred on September 14 at approximately 6 p.m. near the so-called third pond. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district received a report of a mass brawl. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found that a 39-year-old man, T.K., had sustained multiple bodily injuries. According to the victim, he was attacked by unknown men.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 130 «Causing serious bodily harm» of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code. During the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified: A.B., 38, and T.V., 37.

The men were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The district court ordered their pretrial detention.

The investigation is ongoing.