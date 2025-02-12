19:34
Google ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with representatives of Google company as part of a working visit to the United Arab Emirates. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting was attended by the Global Director of Google for Education Timothy Paolini,and other representatives of the company.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that digitalization is one of the priority areas of the state policy of Kyrgyzstan and cooperation with such tech giants as Google opens up new horizons for the development of the country.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the government pays special attention to the modernization of the education system and the introduction of digital technologies in the educational process. He recalled that an important step was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science and Google Ireland Limited in April 2024.

Google representatives expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to partnership in the field of digital transformation of the educational system. Particular attention was paid to the creation of jobs in the IT sector, support for startups, training specialists in the field of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
