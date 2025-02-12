Import of unlabeled potatoes from China into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Twenty-six tons of potatoes were sent back to China. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Chui-Bishkek Division of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Agriculture detected violations of quarantine phytosanitary requirements in the imported potatoes from China.

Due to the lack of labeling on the packaging of the quarantineable product, the root crop was returned to the sender.