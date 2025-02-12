Security services detain General Director and two founders of ElCat LLC

Security services detained the General Director and two founders of ElCat LLC. Sources in the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 10, security services conducted a search of the company’s office. Documents and computers were seized. The General Director of ElCat, Ulanbek Tolubaev, and the founders, S.Sh. and Z.K., were detained. All of them were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

A few days before his detention, Ulanbek Tolubaev re-registered the company with the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is known that the proceedings between some investors and the management of ElCat LLC have been ongoing for a long time.

The company is the largest Internet provider in Kyrgyzstan with its own fiber-optic data transmission network. It was founded in 1994.