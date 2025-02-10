19:11
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

GDP of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 96.8 billion soms in January

The economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to show positive dynamics. According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, in January 2025, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 96.8 billion soms, which is 10.6 percent more than in January 2024.

This significant growth is due to an increase in production in key sectors of the economy, growth in the service sector, and an increase in tax revenues.

The largest contribution to GDP came from service-related industries, accounting for over 52 percent of the total. The industrial sector ranked second with a 21 percent share, followed by agriculture (at 4 percent) and construction (at about 2 percent).

The industrial sector also demonstrated notable growth. In January 2025, industrial production reached more than 46 billion soms, showing a 10.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/319480/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeded 1.5 trillion soms at year-end 2024
Economy Ministry forecasts GDP of 1.4 trillion soms by the end of 2024
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate for 11 months of 2024 reaches 9 percent
EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent
Akylbek Japarov: GDP growth is planned at 9.2 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeded 1 trillion soms for 10 months of 2024
Per capita GDP will be about $2,500 by the end of 2024, Akylbek Japarov promises
International Monetary Fund predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth by 6.5 percent
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 6 percent in 2025
Kyrgyzstan shows best GDP growth among EAEU countries in 1st half of 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
18:11
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's ene...
17:47
Bishkek police officer detained on suspicion of rape
17:41
GDP of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 96.8 billion soms in January
17:34
National Bank expands list of entities authorized to issue electronic money
16:35
More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week