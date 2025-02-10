Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been detained in Puerto Rico. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in response to a report published in the media.

According to preliminary data, two Kyrgyzstanis were detained by authorized U.S. agencies in the coastal zone of Puerto Rico on suspicion of violating U.S. immigration laws and placed in the Florida State Detention Center, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the USA is conducting «relevant work regarding the detention of two citizens of Kyrgyzstan.»

It was previously reported that 100 foreigners, including Kyrgyzstanis, were detained in Puerto Rico. All of them face deportation.