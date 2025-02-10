16:12
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been detained in Puerto Rico. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in response to a report published in the media.

According to preliminary data, two Kyrgyzstanis were detained by authorized U.S. agencies in the coastal zone of Puerto Rico on suspicion of violating U.S. immigration laws and placed in the Florida State Detention Center, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the USA is conducting «relevant work regarding the detention of two citizens of Kyrgyzstan.»

It was previously reported that 100 foreigners, including Kyrgyzstanis, were detained in Puerto Rico. All of them face deportation.
link: https://24.kg/english/319460/
views: 106
Print
Related
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
SCNS detains singer Kairat Primberdiev
Founder and owner of Gergert Sport released on his own recognizance
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
U.S. withdraws from UN Human Rights Council - Donald Trump's executive order
Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
15:55
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19...
15:47
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico
15:42
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
15:33
Miracle of Kel-Suu Winter Festival held in At-Bashi district
15:18
MP asks President to revoke permit for gold mining in Chon-Kemin