MP asks President to revoke permit for gold mining in Chon-Kemin

MP Balbak Tulobaev appealed to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of Parliament with a request to revoke the permit for mining at Dalpran gold deposit in Kemin district of Chui region.

First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region Samat Ismanov noted that the permit for the development of the deposit by the Chinese company was received back in 2019.

«Yes, the permit was received under the previous government. The head of state is thinking about the people. Residents of the district are against the development of this deposit. There is only a ton of gold there. I think the president will not allow destruction of the district because of a ton of gold. Let’s develop Ak-Tyuz instead, the local residents are not against it,» Balbak Tulobaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/319453/
views: 130
