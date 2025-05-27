16:32
Gold mining companies contribute over 158 billion soms to budget

Companies specializing in gold mining in Kyrgyzstan transferred more than 158 billion soms to the country’s budget in the form of tax deductions. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

According to the data presented, from 2020 to 2024, 160 mining enterprises provided about 147.5 billion soms in taxes to the budget.

In the first quarter of 2025, this amount was replenished by another 10.8 billion soms from enterprises in the sector.

When considering the annual dynamics of tax payments from enterprises directly involved in gold mining, the picture looks like this:

  • 16.9 billion soms were paid in 2020;
  • 21.6 billion soms were paid in 2021;
  • 2022 was a record year with revenues of 41.1 billion soms;
  • the figure reached 32.5 billion soms in 2023,
  • the total amount reached 35.4 billion soms in 2024.
