1.6 tons of gold planned to be extracted in Chatkal district in 2025

The working visit of the Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, to Jalal-Abad region began today, June 5. He visited Chatkal district and got acquainted with the activities of the production enterprise Eti Bakir Tereksay LLC in Terek-Sai village.

The enterprise, which specializes in the extraction and processing of precious metal ores, has attracted investments in the amount of $350 million and has produced 4.5 tons of gold since its opening. It is planned to extract more than 1.6 tons of gold this year. Currently, the enterprise employs 650 people, 70 percent of whom are local residents.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized the great importance of such industrial facilities for the development of the republic. «Currently, favorable conditions have been created for investors, the state guarantees their unhindered work. The main thing is that the laws and interests of the republic are observed. However, the enterprises must necessarily employ local residents, conduct training for them, pay great attention to the issue of improving the qualifications of specialists,» he said.

He called on the management of Eti Bakir Tereksay to use modern technologies in their activities and strictly comply with the law, including environmental standards, to minimize harm to the environment and prevent various dangerous situations.