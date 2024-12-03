15:12
English

Damage of 29 million soms caused by illegal gold mining in Ala-Buka

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of illegal mining of placer gold at Orto-Tokoi reservoir, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

«It was found out during an inspection that due to the lack of proper control on the part of local government bodies, as well as officials of Orto-Tokoi reservoir in Ala-Buka district, a private individual mined placer gold on four sites in the water protection zone with a total area of ​​2.6 hectares,» the statement says.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that as a result of the illegal actions of the above-mentioned individuals, the fertile soil layers of pasture and irrigated lands were disturbed, thereby causing environmental damage to the state in the amount of 29,801,050 soms.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad region has opened criminal cases under the articles «Abuse of office» and «Damage to land» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The materials have been transferred to the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Jalal-Abad region. The investigation continues.
