Kumtor: How gold revenues distributed under six Kyrgyzstan’s presidents

The head of the presidential press service, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, has published consolidated data on gold production and revenues from Kumtor mine for the entire period of its operation — from 1997 to 2025.

Presidential periods and production figures:

Askar Akayev (1997–2005)

157.7 tons of gold were mined. Total revenue reached $1.62 billion, all of which went to the foreign company. Kyrgyzstan’s share — 0.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev (2005–2010)

68 tons mined. Total revenue — $1.416 billion, with no income for Kyrgyzstan.

Roza Otunbaeva (2010–2011)

17.7 tons mined. Total revenue — $703.75 million, Kyrgyzstan received $34.4 million.

Almazbek Atambayev (2011–2017)

97.6 tons mined. Total revenue — $5.195 billion, Kyrgyzstan’s share amounted to $43.5 million.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov (2017–2020)

70.4 tons mined. Total revenue — $3.141 billion, with Kyrgyzstan receiving $23.7 million.

Sadyr Japarov (2021–2025)

57.9 tons mined. All revenue from the extracted gold — $3.445 billion, including $441 million in dividends — remained entirely in Kyrgyzstan.

In total, 469.4 tons of gold have been mined at Kumtor from 1997 and 2025.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov stressed that under previous presidents, the bulk of revenue went to foreign companies, while under Sadyr Japarov, all income from gold production remains in the country, providing significant contributions to the national budget.
