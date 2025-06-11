Gold mining in Chon-Kemin to add up to 220 million soms to local budget

The development of Dolpran deposit will add from 150 to 220 million soms to the local budget. The head of Chon-Kemin aiyl okmotu, Almaz Kenzhebaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the aiyl okmotu is currently subsidized.

«Thanks to the development of the deposit, about 200 jobs will appear, employees will earn from 50,000 soms and above. 90 percent of the workers will be local residents,» Almaz Kenzhebaev said.

He noted that the license for the extraction of gold, silver and copper was received by the Chinese company Yinshi. The extraction will be carried out using the adit method.

The territory of the Chon-Kemin National Nature Park is not affected.

After the completion of the work, the site is promised to be reclaimed and landscaped.

The register of valid licenses as of June 3, 2025, published on the website of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, indicates that the license for Dolpran deposit was issued to Kemin Resource Group LLC with a validity period until February 27, 2043.

It was previously reported that local residents of eight villages in Chon-Kemin Valley fear possible negative consequences of extraction.