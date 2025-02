National hockey team of Kyrgyzstan has reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Winter Games in China. The Games’ website says.

The day before, Kyrgyzstan defeated Singapore with a score 11:2.

The team took first place in Group B with 8 points.

Today, February 10, the team will play against rivals from Hong Kong in the quarterfinals.

The IX Winter Asian Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. Kyrgyzstan is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.