Air pollution in Bishkek as of March 12: Capital ranks first

Bishkek ranked first in the World Air Quality ranking of the world’s largest cities by air quality as of 1:45 p.m.

The city was rated as «unhealthy.» According to the website, the air quality index (AQI) is 190. Information is available in real time.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. An AQI value above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a value below 50 indicates good air quality.
