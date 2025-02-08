Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program

The Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Kyrgyz Republic and the American company Hewlett-Packard signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and agreed to launch a new educational program. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The program is aimed at developing professional competencies and introducing modern digital technologies into the educational process of Kyrgyzstan. It provides for 32 courses and trainings in such areas as personal growth, digital business, communications, marketing and finance.

The program includes integration of innovative IT solutions into educational processes and the creation of a modern educational environment. It will provide students and teachers with access to relevant digital tools and knowledge, helping to increase the competitiveness of graduates in the labor market and in the business environment.

HP Inc. and the Diplomatic Academy are confident that cooperation will be an important step towards improving the quality of education in Kyrgyzstan, meeting the requirements of the digital era.