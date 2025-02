The site in Kok-Zhar microdistrict, where garages are being demolished, has been transferred to the Municipal Property Management Department for the design and construction of a new school. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to its data, Bishkekglavarhitektura prepared an urban planning conclusion on the need to open an educational institution in this area.

To date, 640 garages have been dismantled voluntarily. If the requirements are not met, specialists will dismantle the remaining facilities together with Tazalyk municipal enterprise.