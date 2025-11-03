11:22
Four-story schools proposed to be built in Kyrgyzstan

Four-story schools are planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health is proposing the initiative. A draft Cabinet resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry noted that the transition to a 12-year school education model leads to a reduction in preschool classes and an increase in the number of children entering first grade. This, in turn, requires the infrastructure of general education institutions to be prepared, including improving their facilities and equipping them with the necessary teaching and other equipment.

The Ministry of Health proposes prohibiting the placement of establishments within 100 meters of school grounds that sell or distribute food products that could be harmful to children’s health.

In densely populated areas and areas with limited available land, the construction of four-story buildings for primary schools should be permitted. However, the fourth floor should not house classrooms, but only service, utility, recreational, and additional spaces.

Cafeterias, libraries, sports halls, dance halls, and assembly halls may be located on basement floors, provided they have natural and artificial lighting, maintain appropriate temperature and ventilation, and comply with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

According to current legislation, schools in the Kyrgyz Republic are only permitted to be three stories tall.
