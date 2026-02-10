18:51
Ten new schools to be built in Osh in 2026

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev held a meeting in Osh on the construction of 10 new schools, the ministry’s press service reported.

The educational institutions will be built using funds from the republican budget. The head of the Ministry of Construction visited the sites where the schools are planned to be built.

The meeting was attended by Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Mayor of Osh, and representatives of local government bodies.

«During the meeting, the designs for 10 educational institutions planned for construction in Osh in 2026 were reviewed. Their locations were determined, and infrastructure issues and implementation stages were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the readiness of the land plots, design and estimate documentation, and adherence to construction deadlines,» the Ministry of Construction stated.

According to the ministry, the relevant state and local authorities have been instructed to ensure effective cooperation and complete the construction of the schools within the established timeframe.

Nurdan Oruntaev emphasized the need to build modern social facilities using high-quality materials.
