School for 350 students to be built in Ton village

A school for 350 students will be built in Ton village. The corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

The Issyk-Kul Regional Capital Construction Department has announced a tender for the construction of a school named after Aziz Saliev for 350 students in Ton village.

The total purchase amount is 246.2 million soms, it is carried out in the format of an unlimited two-package method. The work will be carried out under a contract at the expense of the republican budget.

Applications are accepted until September 11, 2025.
