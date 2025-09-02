16:37
Jalal-Abad: Reconstruction of Raatbek Sanatbaev Sports School completed

The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan has completed the reconstruction of the Specialized Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve named after Raatbek Sanatbaev in Jalal-Abad, the ministry’s press service reported.

The facility has been commissioned, and the President Sadyr Japarov inspected the renovated building on August 30.

Reconstruction of the wrestling hall began in 2025 with funding from the national budget. A total of 133 million soms was allocated. The upgraded school now meets modern standards and provides all necessary conditions for athletes’ training.

Raatbek Sanatbaev was a Greco-Roman wrestler, Honored Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan, and an Olympic Games participant. He was recognized as the best Greco-Roman wrestler of the 20th century in Kyrgyzstan.

Sanatbaev was shot dead in Bishkek on January 8, 2006. His name was given to the secondary school No. 9 and the youth sports school in Jalal-Abad, where a monument in his honor was erected in 2009 with funds from the athlete’s friends.
