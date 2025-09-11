12:59
New school for 750 students to be built in Birimdik-Kut residential area

A new school for 750 students will be built in Birimdik-Kut residential area in Lebedinovka village, which is part of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.

According to it, the project is being implemented with the support of the Saudi Fund for Development under the supervision of the Ministry of Construction.

The project envisages that the educational institution will consist of a three-story educational building and two blocks. The total area will be 8,705 square meters. The start of construction work is scheduled for 2026.

The school will be able to educate students from Birimdik-Kut and the neighboring Aikol residential areas.
