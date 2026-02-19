New school for 225 students opened in Shaty village

A new building for school No. 8 named after D. Moldogaziev has been opened in the village of Shaty in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. Designed for 225 students, it replaces a building built in 1965.

The new school consolidates the educational process under one roof: previously, children studied in nine separate buildings, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The two-story building includes 16 classrooms, a sports hall and assembly hall, a canteen, a library, and a medical office. Physics, chemistry, and computer science classrooms are equipped with modern equipment and computers. The school has been equipped with video surveillance, ventilation systems, and a backup power generator, allowing classes to continue during power outages. An elevator and ramps are available for children with disabilities.

Wastewater treatment facilities have also been built. The school was built with support from the World Bank under the ERIK project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Another 40 educational institutions are currently being built or reconstructed in the republic.