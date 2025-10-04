15:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev promises 20 new schools to be built in Bishkek within year

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced that 20 new schools will be built in Bishkek within a year. He made the statement while addressing teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Bishkek will have 20 new schools within a year, with 12 more to follow, he clarified.

«I officially announce the president’s directive: by September 2026, 20 new schools will be built in Bishkek, and during 2026–2027 — 12 more. In Osh, 10 schools will be built, and in Manas — 6,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

He added that this will allow students, especially those in elementary grades, to study closer to home.
link: https://24.kg/english/346015/
views: 61
