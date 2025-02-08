Sadyr Japarov attends opening of 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin (PRC) on February 7. The press service of the head of state reported.

The festive event was held in the city’s international exhibition center.

The ceremony program included a symbolic journey covering Harbin, China and all of Asia.

«It began with the segment «Blazing Ice and Snow», symbolizing the deep cultural significance of the winter season. Next was «Passion in Motion», highlighting the dynamism and thrilling atmosphere of winter sports. The ceremony ended with «Eternal Friendship» —a heartfelt tribute to the strong bonds uniting the countries of the Asian region,» the statement says.

The 9th Winter Asian Games will take place from February 7 to February 14. More than 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions of Asia will take part in them.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will be represented by 40 athletes competing in six disciplines: ice hockey, curling, slalom, cross-country skiing, biathlon, and figure skating.

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games was also attended by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Woo Won-shik, and other officials.