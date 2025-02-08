Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave

The Sulaiman-Too National History and Archaeology Museum Complex has decided to offer a free tour of the main exhibition hall and cave.

The organizers invite everyone to use the service and visit the museum. Free admission will be valid until March 1.

The Sulaiman-Too National History and Archaeology Museum Complex is one of the largest museums in Kyrgyzstan. It is located in Osh in a unique structure of the Sulaiman-Too Mountain cave complex. The complex was founded in 1949 as the Osh Regional Museum of Local History. It has had its current name since April 10, 2004.

The current museum building was built in Soviet times, in 1978, in honor of the celebration of the 3rd millennium of the southern capital. It is carved inside the Sulaiman-Too mountain, which became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.

The museum’s collection contains about 35,000 items of archeology and ethnography, handicrafts, painting, sculpture and graphics.