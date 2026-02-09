Over 369,000 tourists visit Sulaiman-Too Museum Complex in 2025

In 2025, the Sulaiman-Too National Historical and Archaeological Museum Complex was visited by over 369,000 tourists. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the museum served 369,880 visitors.

It was also noted that 21,566,520 soms were deposited into its special account during the reporting period.

Staff also created displays and exhibitions, worked with the foundation, organized cultural and educational events, and expanded international cooperation.

At Sulaiman-Too, exhibits were digitized, the museum’s facilities were strengthened, and the grounds were landscaped.