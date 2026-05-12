State museum dedicated to poet Moldo Niyaz to be opened in Batken region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the establishment of the State Historical and Memorial Museum named after the akyn Moldo Niyaz.

According to the resolution, the museum complex dedicated to Moldo Niyaz, located in the village of Ak-Kiya in Orozbekov rural area of Kadamdzhai district, Batken region, will be transferred into state ownership.

Along with the complex, the state will also take ownership of adjacent buildings, the land plot, and the material and technical infrastructure.

The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to accept the facility into state ownership and transfer it to the operational management of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy.

A state historical and memorial museum named after Moldo Niyaz will be created on the basis of the complex.

The museum staff will consist of five employees: director, chief research associate, hall supervisor, cleaner, security guard.

Funding for the museum will come from the republican budget allocated to the Ministry of Culture.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.