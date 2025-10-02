Culture Ministry and TURKSOY implement Sulaiman-Too: Four Seasons photo project

TURKSOY, in collaboration with cultural and educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan, is implementing the international photo project Sulaiman-Too: Four Seasons. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project’s goal is to photograph the UNESCO World Heritage site from all sides during the four seasons and introduce the world to its cultural and natural features.

The project aims to bring together artists from TURKSOY member countries, exchange experiences, and support young artists. It will include photo plein airs, master classes, a roundtable discussion, and a final exhibition.

The photo exhibition will be opened in Osh and will then be presented in other Turkic-speaking countries. The project will contribute to strengthening cultural cooperation between Turkic peoples and promoting the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic, the statement says.