Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss joint film production and dubbing

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to dub films into their languages. This topic was discussed by the Director of the Cinematography Department under the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Adamaliev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Ali Zaigham.

The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the film industries of the two countries.

Ulan Adamaliev and Hasan Ali Zaigham also discussed joint film production, dubbing of Kyrgyz and Pakistani films, and their release.

It is planned to hold Kyrgyz Cinema Days in Pakistan and Pakistani Cinema Days in Kyrgyzstan.
