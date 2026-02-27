Premiere of “Beyond the Silk Road” film about Kyrgyzstan held in London

The world premiere of the multi-part documentary project «Dominic West: Kyrgyzstan» (Beyond the Silk Road) took place at VUE Cinema Leicester Square in London. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the film was presented to the audience by Alexandra Tolstaya, Clarke Peters and Dominic West.

Deputy Culture Minister Timur Azhymaliev highlighted the project’s uniqueness, its contribution to the development of international cultural dialogue, and its importance in promoting Kyrgyzstan as a country with a rich historical heritage and distinctive culture on the global stage.

«Dominic West: Kyrgyzstan» is a series dedicated to the British actor’s journey along the routes of the Great Silk Road. The film is directed by Laura Jones, who works in documentary filmmaking and international television projects.

The series offers a fresh perspective on Kyrgyzstan through its culture, nature, history and contemporary life. Viewers are introduced to the traditional nomadic way of life, national games such as ulak tartysh and kyz kuumai, the art of eagle hunting (berkutchi), folk crafts, as well as the rich musical and oral heritage of the Kyrgyz people.