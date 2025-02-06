17:02
Keremet Bank ceases participation in Elcard ATM partner network

Keremet Bank OJSC announced the termination of participation in Elcard national payment system (NPS) ATM partner network, which includes, in particular, Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. Official statement of the bank says.

The changes will come into force on February 17, 2025. From this moment on, a fee will be charged when withdrawing cash from Keremet Bank cards at ATMs of Aiyl Bank, Eldik Bank and other participants that were previously members of the friendly Elcard NPS network.

Its size will correspond to the tariffs for servicing at ATMs of third-party banks.
