Freedom Bank Kazakhstan plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan

Freedom Bank Kazakhstan will establish a subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan, which will subsequently become a bank, Forbes Kazakhstan reports.

Photo Forbes Kazakhstan . Timur Turlov

The bank will operate as a closed joint-stock company called Freedom Bank KG. Its authorized capital will be 1 billion soms, consisting of 1 million common shares with a par value of 1,000 soms each. The Kazakh bank will own 100 percent of the subsidiary’s authorized capital.

Freedom Bank Kazakhstan already has a business in Kyrgyzstan: its subsidiaries provide brokerage (Freedom Broker) and payment services (Freedom Pay Kyrgyzstan), and sell tickets (Ticketon Events KG).

The founder and majority shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp. is Timur Turlov. Over the past two years, the list of countries in which the company has business interests has expanded to include Turkey, Georgia, Tajikistan, and Estonia.

Timur Turlov owns approximately 70 percent of Freedom Holding Corp. The businessman takes second place in the ranking of the 75 richest individuals in Kazakhstan.
