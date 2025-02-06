15:31
Graduates with honors can get into personnel reserve without competition

During a session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Emil Toktoshev proposed including university graduates with honors into the personnel reserve of the state civil and municipal service without a competitive selection.

According to him, the issue of staffing in public service will not be resolved, if privileges are granted only to graduates of Akylman Presidential Lyceum and recipients of El Umutu scholarship.

First Deputy Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zarema Askarova, responded that by the second reading of the bill, a provision had already been introduced, allowing graduates of universities with a special status, who completed their studies with honors, to be added to the personnel reserve without competition.

According to Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, 11 higher education institutions in the country have a special status.

The deputies discussed the bill initiated by the president in the second reading. Sadyr Japarov proposes to add graduates of Akylman Presidential Lyceum and graduates of foreign higher education institutions, who received their education under the international scholarship of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic El Umutu, to the reserve of personnel for the state civil and municipal service on a non-competitive basis.
