Investment agreements in the energy sector were signed in Beijing on February 5 as part of the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has signed two investment agreements with the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. The first provides for the construction and operation of a wind power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts, the second — construction of a solar power plant of similar capacity.

«These projects open up new prospects for the development of renewable energy sources, attracting investment and strengthening the energy security of the republic,» the statement says.