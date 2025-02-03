Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan started at the Asian Winter Games in China. The Asian Games website says.

In the first match, Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated Kuwait with a score 8:7.

Goals were scored by Mamed Seyfulov (5), Maxim Egorov, Adil Bekmuratov, Ersultan Mirbekov.

In another match of Group B, the national team of Singapore defeated Bahrain with a score 20:1.

In the second round on February 5, Kyrgyzstanis will play against the national team of Bahrain.

The IX Asian Winter Games will be held in China on February 7 — 14. The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.