Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow Oblast of Russia have been paid 1.5 million rubles in wage arrears. The representative office of the Ministry of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

As noted, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic contacted it, complaining about non-payment of wages by PGS-PRO LLC.

As a result of interaction with law enforcement agencies of Moscow Oblast, the issue was resolved positively.