18:53
Network for provision of intimate services for officials detected in Bishkek

Administrator of the network for provision of intimate services to financially reliable citizens and high-ranking officials was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the citizen organized a network of Internet groups, which included girls from 18 to 25 years old.

«Well-known people and bloggers, who enjoyed great popularity on Instagram and TikTok, also provided escort services, the cost of which varied from $1,000 to $10,000. The administrator organized trips of girls to Dubai and neighboring countries,» the statement says.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 by court order.

The SCNS is conducting additional investigative and operational measures to identify the officials involved in patronizing the illegal activities.
link: https://24.kg/english/286646/
