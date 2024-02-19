Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district

Activities of a brothel providing intimate services were suppressed in Sokuluk district. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, two citizens, 41 and 37, providing intimate services, were detained as part of a criminal case initiated on the grounds of a crime under Article 160 (promoting prostitution and debauchery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on February 18.

The previously marked 8,000 and 7,200 soms, received for the provision of intimate services, were confiscated from the detainees.

A hotel administrator, 46, who recruited girls for provision of intimate services, was also detained.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.