HPP has enough coal to provide Bishkek residents with heat — City Hall

The Bishkek HPP is operating in normal mode: the average electric capacity is 450 megawatts, the heat output is 12,399 gigacalories. The City Hall reported.

The daily coal consumption is 7,700 tons. The average daily supply temperature of the heat carrier is 73.2 degrees Celsius. Eight boiler units, four cross-linked turbine units, units No. 3 and 4 are in operation.

The remaining fuel in the HPP warehouse is 133,493 tons. This volume of coal is enough to provide uninterrupted heat and electricity supply. Fuel will be supplied, according to the schedule, until the end of the autumn-winter period — 2024/2025.

The municipality also added that the HPP is taking all necessary measures to reduce harmful emissions — wet ash collectors (scrubbers) and electrostatic precipitators have been installed, and routine and major repairs are being carried out.
